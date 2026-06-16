High water locations reported around Houston-area: Tuesday, June 16
HOUSTON - We are seeing more heavy rainfall around Houston on Tuesday, causing some areas and roadways to be flooded.
There are several high water locations being reported by Houston Transtar and local law enforcement agencies. They can be found below.
Houston Transtar
Harris County Precinct 3
Commissioner Ritch Wheeler has listed the following roads as impassable:
- Lake Woodlands Drive at Six Pines Drive
- Lake Woodlands Drive at Lakeside Drive
- Gosling Road at Shadowbend Drive
- Grogan’s Mill Road at Hughes Landing
- Six Pines Drive at Market Street
- Lake Front Circle and Six Pines Drive
- Lake Front Circle at Pinecroft
- Woodlands Parkway at Grogan’s Mill Road* (NB & SB Grogan’s Mill
- WB Woodlands Parkway exit ramp at Grogan’s Mill (Right-turn Lane)
- Lake Woodlands Drive at Lakeside Drive
- Grogans’ Mill Road at Lake Front Circle
- Grogan’s Mill Road at Riva Row
- Woodlands Parkway at Grogan’s Mill Road* (NB & SB Grogan’s Mill Rd
- WB Woodlands Parkway exit ramp at Grogan’s Mill
- Pinecroft at Medical Plaza
- Rayford at Richards
- I-45 frontage road (various locations NB & SB)
The following roads have high water and drivers are asked to travel with precautions.
- Research Forest Drive at Lake Sideside/Research Park
- Research Forest Drive and New Trails Drive
- Research Forest @ Research Park
- Gosling Road at Flintridge Drive
- New Trails at Technology Forest