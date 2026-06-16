High water locations reported around Houston-area: Tuesday, June 16

The Brief More heavy rainfall around Houston on Tuesday, causing some areas and roadways to be flooded. A list of reported high water locations can be seen below.



We are seeing more heavy rainfall around Houston on Tuesday, causing some areas and roadways to be flooded.

There are several high water locations being reported by Houston Transtar and local law enforcement agencies. They can be found below.

Houston Transtar

Harris County Precinct 3

Commissioner Ritch Wheeler has listed the following roads as impassable:

Lake Woodlands Drive at Six Pines Drive

Lake Woodlands Drive at Lakeside Drive

Gosling Road at Shadowbend Drive

Grogan’s Mill Road at Hughes Landing

Six Pines Drive at Market Street

Lake Front Circle and Six Pines Drive

Lake Front Circle at Pinecroft

Woodlands Parkway at Grogan’s Mill Road* (NB & SB Grogan’s Mill

WB Woodlands Parkway exit ramp at Grogan’s Mill (Right-turn Lane)

Lake Woodlands Drive at Lakeside Drive

Grogans’ Mill Road at Lake Front Circle

Grogan’s Mill Road at Riva Row

Woodlands Parkway at Grogan’s Mill Road* (NB & SB Grogan’s Mill Rd

WB Woodlands Parkway exit ramp at Grogan’s Mill

Pinecroft at Medical Plaza

Rayford at Richards

I-45 frontage road (various locations NB & SB)

The following roads have high water and drivers are asked to travel with precautions.