HFD battles large fire at warehouse on SH 249

The Houston Fire Department is responding to a large fire in the 16200 block of SH 249. Cypress Creek, Klein and Spring fire departments are assisting in battling this fire.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office says there are reports of building collapse.

Officials say the fire was at a warehouse called IQ Products where household, personal, automotive and electric products are sold.

Two hazmat units are on scene.

No injuries or rescues have been reported.