HFD ambulance flips in multi-vehicle crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita

A Houston Fire Department ambulance with a patient inside overturned during a multi-vehicle crash in Atascocita, officials say.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning on FM 1960 E at Timber Forest Drive.

The Atascocita Fire Department responded to the scene. Images shared by AFD show the ambulance on its side.

According to AFD, the HFD ambulance crew was able to extricate the patient from the ambulance before additional first responders arrive on the scene.

The patient was transported to the hospital in another ambulance.