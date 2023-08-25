Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 2:47 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Hersha Parady, 'Little House on the Prairie' actress, dead at 78

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
7e9137f9- article

Hersha Parady as Alice Garvey (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Actress Hersha Parady, who played schoolteacher Alice Garvey on "Little House on the Prairie," died Wednesday. She was 78.

"Hersha ('Hershey') Parady was a long-time member of the Group Rep. She passed away today after a long, valiant battle with meningioma. She was in the loving care of her only son, Jonathan Peverall," Group Rep Artistic Director, Doug Haverty, told Fox News Digital.

Parady starred in the beloved series "Little House on the Prairie," created by Michael Landon, for three seasons beginning in 1977. She was featured in 35 episodes.

DAVID JACOBS, CREATOR OF ‘KNOTS LANDING’ AND ‘DALLAS,' DEAD AT 84

During the sixth season episode of "We Make Them Proud," her character raced into a burning schoolhouse to save children trapped inside the building but died in the blaze.

Parady was born in 1945 in Berea, Ohio, and made the decision to travel to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career. She went on to act in regional theaters all over the country and was featured in several television series.

Pee-wee Herman actor and creator dies at age 70

LiveNOW from FOX's Carel Lajara is joined by TMZ Senior News Producer Jacob Wasserman to talk about Paul Reubens' legacy as the actor and creator of the Pee-wee Herman character. Reubens died after a six-year battle with cancer, according to his publicist.

She landed the role of Stella, opposite Jon Voight, in a national tour of "A Streetcar Named Desire."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

"Hersha’s passion for theater was deep and contagious. She loved every aspect of theater, especially the development of new plays. She just hummed with creative energy," Haverty added. 

"She was dedicated, selfless, driven and a remarkable friend."

Before Parady rose to fame with her breakout role in "Little House on the Prairie," she was featured in several television shows including  "The Waltons," "Mannix" and "Bearcats!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Her other film and television credits include 1984’s "Raw Courage," 1995’s "The Break" and "Kenan and Kel" as a principal. 

Parady was married to producer John Peverall and is survived by her son, Jonathan Peverall. 

RELATED: Terry Funk, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 79

"We will all miss her terribly," her dear friend Haverty concluded. "Rest in peace, lovely Hershey. We are all the richer, having known you."

Find more updates on this story at FOXNews.com.