18-year-old charged with capital murder after attempted robbery: HPD

The Brief Henry Steven Aguilar, 18, is charged with capital murder and evading arrest in Harris County. Houston police say Aguilar shot a man multiple times after trying to rob him There were two other suspects seen with Aguilar in the vehicle robbery, but they have not been identified.



An 18-year-old is facing a capital murder charge after he was accused of killing a man he attempted to rob, according to the Houston Police Department.

Henry Steven Aguilar also faces an evading arrest charge in Harris County in connection to a deadly shooting on Sunday evening.

18-year-old allegedly involved in robbery, deadly shooting

What we know:

Houston police officers arrived in the 6300 block of Skyline Drive after a man reported a robbery. He told police his vehicle was taken by three men, one of who had a rifle. Two of the suspects left the scene in his vehicle while the third suspect with the rifle left in a black four-door sedan.

According to detectives, while police investigated the robbery, a separate person flagged them down and said there was a man lying on the sidewalk nearby.

In the 3400 block of Unity Drive, the officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Investigators report after the vehicle robbery on Skyline Drive, the suspect with the rifle, now believed to be Aguilar, drove to the corner of Unity and Skyline Drive. He tried to rob a 25-year-old male victim who attempted to defend himself, but was shot by the suspect.

HPD detectives were able to locate the suspect's black vehicle and the vehicle taken on Skyline Drive, with the help of South Gessner Patrol and Southwest Patrol Tactical Units.

Officers tried to make contact with Aguilar on Monday, but he avoided police by fleeing in a vehicle and then trying to run from the officers. However, he was soon caught and taken into Harris County Jail.

Anyone with information on the robbery or shooting incidents is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

What we don't know:

Houston police have not reported if the other two suspects in the vehicle robbery on Skyline Drive have not been identified.