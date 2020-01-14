Help solve murder of man killed in Houston motel parking lot

article

Authorities need help to solve the murder of a man who was shot in the parking lot of a motel in southeast Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, Gino Armendariz was shot in the motel parking lot in the 8700 block of the Gulf Freeway around 12:52 a.m. December 23. Police say he was found next to a running vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

