Help identifying suspect in armed robbery at Katy-area gas station

article

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery at a gas station in the Katy area.

According to investigators, surveillance footage shows a male suspect entering the store on Spring Green Blvd. around 8 p.m. Sunday and threatening an employee with a gun while demanding cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man, between 5’8” and 5’10” tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black gloves and used a bandana to partially cover his face.

“Help us catch this suspect,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Earn some money for yourself the right way.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at (281)342-TIPS. Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to $5,000 cash reward.