Help identify suspects wanted for metal theft in Houston

Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing metal and an air conditioning unit from a home, and detectives believe they may be responsible for similar metal thefts in the area.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Metal Theft unit need the public’s help to identify the two unknown suspects.

The suspects are accused of stealing metal and an AC unit from a residence in the 2000 block of Live Oak Street around 11:20 p.m. August 17.

According to Crime Stoppers, video surveillance shows the suspects using bolt cutters to cut the copper wiring and tubes from an air condition unit. The suspects reportedly stole the entire AC unit along with the metal during the incident.

The suspects fled in a gold Toyota pick-up truck. The truck has damage to the passenger side headlight.

Detectives believe these same individuals are responsible for similar metal thefts in the area, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.