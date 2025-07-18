Social media car guy 'Hellcat Mike' sentenced for evading arrest in Fort Bend County

A Texas man known as "Hellcat Mike" has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony charge in Fort Bend County.

Michael Altravion "Hellcat Mike" Wilson, 39, from San Antonio was sentenced to 10 years for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle on July 7, according to Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian M. Middleton.

‘Hellcat Mike’ crashes vehicle, arrested on I-10

The backstory:

According to Assistant District Attorney Grayson Miller, in 2024, DPS Trooper Corral tried to stop Wilson for driving a Dodge Hellcat with a fake New York license plate "MAFIA".

Wilson began speeding and weaving through busy traffic on I-10 westbound in Katy. Trooper Corral lost sight of Wilson, but caught up minutes later after traffic congestion forced him to slow down.

Officials say Corral came up on Wilson's vehicle, but he gunned the engine to weave within traffic before hitting a landscaping truck and crashing into a barrier. A woman, French Bulldog, an open container of alcohol, and steroids were all found in the vehicle, authorities say.

According to evidence, the district attorney's office says at the time of the crash, Wilson was going over 100 mph with the gas pedal fully depressed.

Wilson admitted to evading the police and that he had also done it in San Antonio.

According to the DA's Office, Wilson made posts on his Instagram account, "Hellcat Mike", of him seemingly running from the police who are trying to conduct traffic stops. While testifying, he admitted one of his videos did show him evading authorities. He said he ran from Trooper Corral because he didn’t want to be stopped in "a client’s car."

Wilson stated he posted these videos to promote his business of finding and selling Dodge Charger Hellcats.

What they're saying:

"Trooper Corral’s perseverance brought justice to someone who carelessly put the community in danger for social media clout," said Assistant District Attorney Grayson Miller. "And the Court sent the clear message that our streets are not playgrounds, and police chases aren’t content for the defendant’s Instagram reels."

"It’s offensive that the defendant would use our community so callously, as a mere backdrop for his self-promotion," said District Attorney Middleton. "It was a blessing no one got hurt when too often these stories end in tragedy. I’m proud of the work we are doing to keep our county safe."

What's next:

Wilson will be taken to Guadalupe County for sentencing in another felony Evading with Vehicle case.