Heights High School released briefly placed in secure mode Friday after investigating bomb threat

UPDATE: Authorities said the call has been cleared. No other details were provided in connection with the bomb threat.

---------------------

Heights High School is under secure mode at this time following a reported bomb threat, according to reports.

Details are limited, but the Houston Police Department said the call came in around 12:55 p.m. as a caller reported a bomb threat.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

We're told authorities had officers there, but have since cleared them, as of 1:20 p.m.

FOX 26 has a call into the Houston Independent School District for additional information.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.