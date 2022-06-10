Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
3
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Heat advisory issued for much of Houston area through Saturday night

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

City of Houston activates Public Health Heat Emergency Plan

A heat advisory is headed to Houston and cooling Centers will be opening for those in need. FOX 26’s Damali Keith shares more.

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a heat advisory for Saturday. 

The advisory, which will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., is for a majority of the counties in the Houston area.

Saturday heat advisory - Houston

Heat index values of up to 108 degrees are possible on Saturday. 

Saturday 'Feels Like' Forecast

Here's what the 'feels like' forecast will be for Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

As a result, if you must be outside be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. 

Also, be sure not to leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles for any reason. 

RELATED: Houston Health Department offering tips for hot weather week ahead

The City of Houston activated their public health heat emergency plan and numerous cooling centers will be available for residents. 

RELATED: Beat the Houston heat this weekend by going to these cooling centers

How you can protect yourself during the Houston heat wave

FOX 26 Anchor Rashi Vats explains how you should take care of yourself if you have to be out and about this week in the Houston heat.

If, at any time, you are overcome by the heat, find and cool and shaded location right away. Also, contact 911 as heat stroke is an emergency. 

Be safe out there this weekend, Houston! 