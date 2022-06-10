Heat advisory issued for much of Houston area through Saturday night

The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a heat advisory for Saturday.

The advisory, which will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., is for a majority of the counties in the Houston area.

Heat index values of up to 108 degrees are possible on Saturday.

Here's what the 'feels like' forecast will be for Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

As a result, if you must be outside be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Also, be sure not to leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles for any reason.

The City of Houston activated their public health heat emergency plan and numerous cooling centers will be available for residents.

If, at any time, you are overcome by the heat, find and cool and shaded location right away. Also, contact 911 as heat stroke is an emergency.

Be safe out there this weekend, Houston!