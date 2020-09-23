HCSO: Searching for woman who robbed gas station in Katy

Harris County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a gas station in Katy on Saturday, Sept. 5.

According to HCSO, the robbery took place at the Checkout Gas Mart on 21823 Clay Road around 10:30 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Authorities say the female suspect approached the clerk with her hand concealed under her shirt demanding money.

According to HCSO, the robbery took place on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Checkout Gas Mart on 21823 Clay Road.

The clerk gave the suspect gas from the register and she fled the gas station driving a green Jeep Cherokee.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY STORIES

Advertisement

Below is surveillance footage of the robbery:

Per Harris County Sheiff's Office:



The suspect is described as a black female, 40 to 50 years of age, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. She was wearing a light blue shirt, blue jean shorts and has a tattoo on the top of her left hand.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.