HCSO searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in NW Houston

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in search of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Katelyn Fox was last seen on Jan. 3 in the 13000 block of Echo Landing Drive in the Mills Run subdivision.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and pink pajama pants.

She is described as a fair skin girl, standing at 5-feet-tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fox has a tattoo of the word 'strength' on her left wrist and three butterflies on her right arm.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Katelyn is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.