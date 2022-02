article

Deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide at a mobile home park in Crosby, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The investigation is underway in the 5500 block of the Crosby Freeway.

Authorities have not released information on the identities of those found dead or how they died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

