HCSO: Mother finds son dead after several days in Humble home

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death after a 20-year-old was found dead in his home by his mother on Sunday, Dec. 20 around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 9200 block of Red Castle in Humble and discovered the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The mother of the deceased did a welfare check at the home; she last spoke to the victim on Friday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

There are no obvious signs of forced entry to the residence but the victim's new Grey Dodge Caravan purchased from an auction is not at residence.

Deputies are currently checking surveillance footage from the neighborhood and residence for clues.

Advertisement

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is also asking for help in their search for the shooter(s).

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS