HCSO: Man shot after forcing his way into Crosby wedding venue

Investigators say a man was shot after he forced his way into a wedding venue in Crosby early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the business on FM 2100 around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man forced his way into the locked venue doors and then a confrontation took place between the man and the business owner. Deputies say a caretaker was also on the property.

At some point, shots were fired and the man was injured. He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Deputies are investigating a report that the man may have fallen asleep in a restroom located outside of the venue, woken up and then forced his way into the building.

The investigation is ongoing.