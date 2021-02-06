HCSO: Man found dead after overnight shooting near Spring

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, Feb. 6 around 7:45 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the 500 block of Wells Fargo Drive they found a black male in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics.

Neighbors told the deputies they heard a single gunshot wound sometime after midnight

Homicide detectives are now working to identify the victim and the circumstances that led up to the shooting.



