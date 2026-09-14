Flaring ends in SE Houston after plant experienced flaring following power outage

The Brief A black plume of smoke could be visible in Southeast Houston following a power outage on Monday afternoon. TPC Group Houston Operations says their plant on Park Place Boulevard experienced flaring after a power outage. Company officials say no impacts are expected to employees or those in the surrounding community.



A black plume of smoke could be seen in southeast Houston on Monday afternoon after a plant experienced flaring following a power outage, officials say.

What we know:

TPC Group Houston Operations, located at 8600 Park Place Boulevard, wrote in a CAER message that their facility is experiencing unusual flaring and black smoke following a power outage.

In an update, officials said, "At approximately 3 p.m., we experienced a power outage at our facility on Goodyear Drive. The outage impacted our boilers, resulting in flaring with visible smoke. Our Operations team is responding to the issue and is safely restoring power in an orderly manner. We are also restarting the boilers to reduce the impact on the flare. In addition, we are conducting air monitoring in and around the site to help ensure the protection of our people, the community, and the environment. We have made the required notifications and do not believe there to be an impact on the community. Our focus remains on safely resolving the situation. We will investigate the cause of the power outage once we have safely restored power to the facility."

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the power outage.