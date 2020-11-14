HCSO: Man dead following shooting at apartment complex in Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Friday, Nov. 13 just before 10 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to The Graham Apartments at 250 Ulvade Road and discovered a 22-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The victim was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to initial reports, detectives say the victim arrived at the complex with a friend and the shooting occurred during a drug deal.

Advertisement

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The suspects fled the scene on-foot following the shooting.

They are described as 3 black males wearing dark clothing.

