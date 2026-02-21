West Houston homeowner shot, killed during reported burglary

article

The Brief Houston police said a homeowner was shot and killed during a reported burglary in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road Saturday morning. Both the homeowner and suspect were shot during the altercation, police said. Both were taken to the hospital where the homeowner later died. The suspect has been charged with murder.



A homeowner was shot and killed in a reported burglary in west Houston early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Houston police said they were called to a burglary in progress just after midnight Saturday in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.

Police said the caller reported hearing glass break and called their spouse to come home. According to police, an altercation broke out and gunfire ensued.

The homeowner and the suspect were both shot. They were both taken to an area hospital where the homeowner died.

Police said the suspect has been charged with murder.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police did not identify the suspect.