Montgomery Co. non-profit that has fixed thousands of dogs, cats seeks community’s help

The Brief Lone Star Animal Welfare League has spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped almost 12,000 dogs and cats in Montgomery County. Their mobile van is no longer operational. They are turning to the community for help.



For more than a decade, FOX 26 has reported on Harris County’s ongoing issue with stray animals. It’s a huge problem in Montgomery County as well.

"They are all over here, especially New Caney, Splendora, and Porter," said Laura McConnell, president of Lone Star Animal Welfare League. "We go to Cleveland a little bit. It’s a really bad area right now."

By the numbers:

For almost two decades, Lone Star Animal Welfare League has spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped almost 12,000 dogs and cats in Montgomery County. A mobile van increased the league's impact considerably, fixing 220 dogs and 400 cats last year alone.

Non-profit looking for public's help

But the mobile van is no longer operational. That’s putting a financial strain on the nonprofit, which is still trying to provide low-cost spaying and neutering to pet owners. They are doing that with the help of vet partners and a rescue rate, but Lone Star Animal Welfare League is subsidizing the costs, which the charity says is financially draining.

What you can do:

They are hoping the community can help so they can continue to offer the surgeries at affordable costs.

For information on how you can help, visit Lone Star Animal Welfare League's website.