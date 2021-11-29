Expand / Collapse search

HCSO: Rideshare driver shot during possible attempted robbery in North Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A rideshare driver is recovering after being shot during a possible attempted robbery on Monday evening. 

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on the 400 block of West FM 1960 in North Harris County

Deputies said the driver picked up a passenger and that's when the passenger reached over the seat with and handgun and took a small amount of the driver's money. 

Deputies on the scene said the driver was shot in the elbow and he will "be okay." 

Authorities said the suspect fled on foot. The description given was a Black male in a black hoodie, wearing all black clothing. 

If you have any information, contact authorities. 