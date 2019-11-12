HCSO: Husband shot and killed while helping wife who was being robbed

article

Deputies say a man was shot and killed outside of a game room after he went to check on his wife who was being robbed.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the husband and wife operate a game room on Barbara Mae. Around 10 p.m. Monday, deputies say the wife went outside and was accosted by three unknown masked males who demanded money.

The husband went outside to check on her and was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.