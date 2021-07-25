HCSO: Expectant mother, her partner killed by man believed to be her ex before turning gun on himself

Officials are piecing together what led to a fatal shooting that claimed the lives of a man and pregnant woman Sunday in northwest Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say it happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Clow Rd. where two people were shot. Responding officers pronounced the man, 35, dead at the scene, while the woman, 28, was taken to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

During a press conference, HCSO Homicide Sgt. Beall said the unidentified woman lost her unborn child as well.

Moments later, Sgt. Beall said the suspect linked to the shooting was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 700 block of Bayou Forest.

Based on preliminary information, the shooter is believed to be the woman's ex-husband, who came to the soccer field and approached the woman. Several family members were around as witnesses, who told officials he planned to take his own life and when his body was found, he and the gun he had matched the description investigators received.

