HCSO: Driver charged for causing man's death while racing in NW Harris Co.

Deputies say a driver has been charged for causing a man’s death while racing in northwest Harris County.

Jarrod Mikel, 30, is charged with racing causing death.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cutten Road and Belgold Drive around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Fidel Juarez, 36.

Authorities say Mikel was traveling northbound in a grey Dodge Charger, racing a second dodge Charger. Juarez was also traveling northbound driving a blue 2004 Ford F-150.

According to deputies, Mikel failed to control speed and conducted an unsafe lane change, striking Juarez's vehicle. It was pushed into a brick pillar of a business.

Juarez died at the scene. Mikel and his 23-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says, at the hospital, Mikel admitted to investigators that he was speeding at the time of the crash.

Witnesses also saw Mikel racing a second vehicle, traveling over 80 mph, before the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harris County District Attorney's Office Chief ADA Sean Teare and Aaron Von Quintus of the District’s Attorney’s Office responded to the scene. ADA Von Quintus accepted charges of racing causing death against Mikel.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division 713-274-7400.

