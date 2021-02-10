HCSO: Cash, weapon recovered after pursuit that reached 140 mph

article

Authorities say a man was taken into custody after a chase in northwest Harris County that reached speeds in excess of 140 mph.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a gas station was robbed at gunpoint around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Jones Road.

The sheriff’s office says there was a tracker in the cash, and authorities were able to locate a vehicle matching the direction of the tracker.

Units attempted to stop the vehicle, the sheriff’s office says, but the driver failed to yield and pursuit ensued.

A high-speed chase came to an end near Gessner and Fallbrook.

Deputies say the chase lasted for about 35 minutes, reaching speeds in excess of 140 mph.

DPS and the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office assisted.

The chase came to an end near Gessner and Fallbrook after spike strips were deployed.

The sheriff’s office says a male was taken into custody, and a weapon, the tracker and cash were recovered.

No injuries were reported.

The robbery remains under investigation.

