HCSO: At least one man dead during apparent gunfight in Humble

Harris County Sheriff's Office
FOX 26 Houston
FILE Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle  (Harris County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

HOUSTON - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said at least one man has died from an apparent gunfight at an apartment complex in Humble. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Details are limited as it's an active scene but Sheriff Ed Gonzales says two people were involved in "a disturbance" where both were exchanging gunfire. 

One of them, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene and the shooter is still at large.

It's unclear how the entire incident unfolded, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to monitor and update this story as it continues to develop and more information becomes available. 

