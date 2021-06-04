HCSO: At least one man dead during apparent gunfight in Humble

article

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said at least one man has died from an apparent gunfight at an apartment complex in Humble.

Details are limited as it's an active scene but Sheriff Ed Gonzales says two people were involved in "a disturbance" where both were exchanging gunfire.

One of them, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene and the shooter is still at large.

It's unclear how the entire incident unfolded, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to monitor and update this story as it continues to develop and more information becomes available.

