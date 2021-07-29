HCSO: 2 people shot, 1 killed, suspect possibly barricaded inside Katy home

article

Officials in Katy are investigating a shooting Thursday evening, where we're told a suspect may have barricaded himself inside a home.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened in the 2700 block of Roaring Oaks Ln, where details are currently limited as it's an active scene, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office says at least two people were shot. Sheriff Ed Gonzales confirmed one of the victims sadly passed away.

Deputies have not released information as to what led up to the shooting but we're told the suspect may be barricaded inside a home in the area.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP