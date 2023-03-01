HCC Board of Trustees votes to not renew Chancellor's contract

article

The Houston Community College Board of Trustees voted not to renew the contract of Chancellor Cesar Maldonado.

That means, he is out of a job.

The vote came down to a narrow margin. Four board members voted to have a special meeting to consider a new contract, while five others voted to oppose.

In a statement to FOX 26 from the HCC Board Chair said,

"On March 1, 2023, the Houston Community College Board of Trustees voted not to extend Chancellor Cesar Maldonado’s contract beyond its expiration date of August 31, 2023.

Chancellor Maldonado has had a notable nine-year run, in part, expanding student achievement, ensuring a high credit rating for our institution, forging value-added partnerships with the community, and expanding the mission, vision and strategic priorities of HCC.

On behalf of the HCC governing board, we celebrate the successes of HCC under the leadership of Dr. Cesar Maldonado and extend our gratitude for his leadership and longstanding service as HCC’s Chancellor."

Maldonado first became Chancellor in 2014.