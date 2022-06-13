Expand / Collapse search

HCA Healthcare Houston Mainland Hospital helps college sweethearts tie the knot after health emergency

By Darlene Janik Faires
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 26 Houston

Houston hospital helps college sweethearts tie the knot

FOX 26's Darlene Janik Faires has the story about the college sweethearts who were planning to tie the knot out of state, but a health emergency led them to HCA Healthcare Houston Mainland Hospital.

HOUSTON - College sweethearts Keith and Titilayo Smith lost touch with each other and reunited several years later.  They made plans to make it permanent. 

Their dream wedding was all set and out of state guests already had their tickets. 

MORE HEARTWARMING NEWS

But days before the ceremony, the groom suffered a stroke.  

The couple was heartbroken that there special day was ruined; then HCA Healthcare Houston Mainland Hospital stepped up to save the day.