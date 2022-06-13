HCA Healthcare Houston Mainland Hospital helps college sweethearts tie the knot after health emergency
HOUSTON - College sweethearts Keith and Titilayo Smith lost touch with each other and reunited several years later. They made plans to make it permanent.
Their dream wedding was all set and out of state guests already had their tickets.
But days before the ceremony, the groom suffered a stroke.
The couple was heartbroken that there special day was ruined; then HCA Healthcare Houston Mainland Hospital stepped up to save the day.