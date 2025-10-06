Hazmat incident at Lee High School in Baytown leaves 1 injured, fire officials say

The Brief A staff member was injured in a hazmat incident at Lee High School in Baytown, the fire department says. The fire department says the incident is contained and there is no further threat to students or the public. It's unclear at this time exactly what happened.



Lee High School hazmat incident

What we know:

According to the Baytown Fire Department, there was a hazmat incident at Lee High School on Monday morning.

The fire department says a school staff member was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department says the incident is contained and there is no further threat to students or the public.

The fire department’s hazmat team is evaluating the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear exactly what kind of hazmat incident occurred.