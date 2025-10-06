Hazmat incident at Lee High School in Baytown leaves 1 injured, fire officials say
BAYTOWN, Texas - A staff member was taken to the hospital after a hazmat incident at Lee High School in Baytown, the fire department says.
Lee High School hazmat incident
What we know:
According to the Baytown Fire Department, there was a hazmat incident at Lee High School on Monday morning.
The fire department says a school staff member was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The fire department says the incident is contained and there is no further threat to students or the public.
The fire department’s hazmat team is evaluating the scene.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear exactly what kind of hazmat incident occurred.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Baytown Fire Department.