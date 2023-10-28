Hazmat incident causes one lane of I-610 East Loop to be blocked

Heavy traffic should be expected in southeast Houston after a hazmat incident.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation in Houston, the I-610 East Loop southbound exit ramp to Manchester is blocked after a reported Hazmat incident.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

There is also one main lane blocked as well.

We will update this story as it develops.