Have you seen Sherry Noppe? Hundreds help in search for missing 63-year-old with dementia

The search continues for a Katy woman who’s been missing since Tuesday. Her family says she went for a walk with her dog and disappeared.

PREVIOUS: Authorities looking for missing woman last seen walking dog in Katy

It’s been an agonizing two days for Justin Noppe and his family, as they spend every waking moment searching for their mother, 63-year-old Sherry Noppe.

"I've been up since 3 a.m. both nights driving around," Justin explained. "We were at George Bush Park till 3 a.m. the first night. I don’t even know what day it is."

Around 1:20 PM Tuesday, Justin says Sherry and her black lab, Max, went for a walk in their Parklake Village neighborhood near South Fry and Highland Knolls in Katy and vanished.

"We’re going to try to do everything we can," he said. "I don’t want to leave my mother out in a thunderstorm tonight."

RELATED: Over 100 volunteers search for Katy mother who went missing walking her dog

Justin says his mother was diagnosed with dementia about a month ago but has been exhibiting symptoms for more than a year. Despite that, Justin says her disappearance is very unusual.

"Scared, delusional, who knows?" ," Justin said. "She has dementia already, so add being outside for over 36 hours with no food, no water. She’s probably dehydrated, tired, [and] scared. She probably just doesn't know what to do or what’s going on."

More than 6300 people and counting, have now joined search and rescue efforts organized through a Facebook group called "Find Sherry".

On Thursday, volunteers met at Second Baptist Church then dispersed on foot and on horseback to comb through every inch of a mapped-out search grid.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

Jake Stovall has helped law enforcement search for missing people for the last 18 years with his organization, Gulf Search and Rescue.

"Right now we have three possible sightings that we are tracking down," said Jake Stovall.

He says approaching someone with dementia may scare them farther away and instead, urges anyone who sees her, to call the authorities right away.

"First thing is, don’t approach her," Stovall said. "She’s going to be confused and scared. Don’t ever actually try to get her to come with you, most likely they’ll flee and hurt themselves and run away more. So just try to take a picture of her. If you have a sighting, take a picture, and then stay behind her. Stay far away, 20 feet away. Call us. Call her daughter, Courtney. Call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department."

CHECK OUT OUR FOX 26 SERIES: THE MISSING

Sherry has blonde hair, and brown eyes, stands at 5'6", and weighs 115 pounds. Her dog Max is a black lab, who weighs about 110 pounds.

Advertisement

If you have any information about Sherry or Max, you are urged to call Harris County Pct. 5 Constables at (832)-927-6775.