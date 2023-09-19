Have you seen Jeron German? Authorities searching for missing man

article

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help finding a missing 44-year-old man.

Jeron German was last seen around Live Oak Square Drive in Porter on September 15. Deputies say he wore a gray shirt, camouflage shorts, baseball hat, and gray shoes.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information on Jeron, please get in touch with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option three and refer to case #23A275151.