HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Missing 67-year-old Spring man needs medication

Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Spring man who is in need of medication.

Robert Madro, 67, was last seen in the 25500 block of Forest Springs Lake on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

HCSO says Madro is driving a dark red 2014 Ford Edge SUV with Texas plate FPS1236.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call 713-755-7427.