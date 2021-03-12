HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Missing 67-year-old Spring man needs medication
article
SPRING, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Spring man who is in need of medication.
Robert Madro, 67, was last seen in the 25500 block of Forest Springs Lake on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO HELP FIND MORE MISSING PERSONS
HCSO says Madro is driving a dark red 2014 Ford Edge SUV with Texas plate FPS1236.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call 713-755-7427.