HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Fugitive wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Houston officials are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive.

Jonathan C. Quezada-Beltran, 34, is wanted for the charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are working on this case.



Two years Houston Police received a report of Sexual Assault. During their investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse.

Detectives learned that the fugitive Quezada-Beltran sexually abused the victim.

He is described as a Hispanic male who is 5’08”, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

