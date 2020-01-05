Have you seen her? Texas Equusearch searches for 78-year-old woman

article

Texas Equusearch is asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old woman that was last seen in Stafford.

Michele Cain was last seen on Friday in a silver four-door 2013 Kia Forte with license plate number FBC9136. It is unknown what Cain was wearing during the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Cain's disappearance or whereabouts is urged to contact the Stafford Police Department at 281-261-3950, or Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.