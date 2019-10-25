Have you seen her? Female credit card abuse suspect caught on camera

On October 17, a deputy with Constable Mike Herman's Office responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 7200 block of Wisteria Chase Place.

Upon arrival, the complainant said that she parked her vehicle in the 16400 block of West Lake Houston Parkway and entered a business. After she returned, she saw that her car had been broken into and her property stolen, which included credit cards.

Her stolen cards were used to purchase several hundred-dollar gift cards at a supermarket in the 3800 block of Atascocita Road.

Photos of the suspect were obtained from surveillance video, showing a white female wearing a nude-colored shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call and report at 281-376-3472.