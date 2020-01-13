Have you seen her? 35-year-old woman missing since January 5: HCSO

article

Harris County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a woman they say has been missing since Jan. 5.

Ashley Ann Jaeger, 35, was last seen at her residence in the 6500 block of Vickie Springs in the North West Park subdivision at around 1 p.m.

Jaeger was reportedly last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with green and black lace, a black coat and green pants.

Anyone with information on Jaeger's disappearance is urged to call the HCSO Missing Persons unit at 713-755-7427.