Have you seen her? 11-year-old Jazzalyn Larking last seen in Sharpstown

The Houston Police Department is urgently seeking information on the whereabouts of Jazzalyn Larking, a missing minor who was last seen on Thursday at 7:45am in the 8000 block of Sands Point Drive.

Jazzalyn was last seen wearing a gray polo-style shirt, light blue jeans, and red, white, and black Jordans 6 rings with tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance. She has shoulder-length straight brown hair.

According to authorities, her height is 5'1 inches, and she weighs 100 pounds,

If you have any information regarding Jazzalyn's location or have seen her since her disappearance, please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Intake office at 832-394-1840.