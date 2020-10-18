Harry Potter themed bar pops up in downtown Houston

Attention Harry Potter fans: a Muggle-less pop-up bar has magically appeared in the heart of downtown Houston.



The muggle-less bar is intended only for elite wizards and witches to attend. Upon entering, all will be greeted by none other than Hedwig the Owl and Dobby the House Elf.



The limited-engagement pop-up bar will transform 711 Main Street in Houston into a full-on magical Harry Potter wonderland where kids and adults, but no Muggles, can eat, drink, and become a part of some of the most iconic scenes from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter dynasty.

Asha Holloway is the brains behind the magical adaptation of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.



"The front entrance features a dining hall where people can sit with their houses - Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, etc. They can walk through Diagon Alley, visit the Quidditch field, Hagrid's Hut and the Forbidden Forest," Holloway said.



"Masks are 100% required while you’re walking throughout the entire venue. The only time you don’t have to wear masks is when you’re taking pictures or when you’re sitting down eating your food.



"We’re also only allowing parties of up to eight people at one time. And we’re following Governor Abbott’s guidelines of being 75% capacity. We have several different hand sanitizing stations throughout this place and we will provide you guys with a mask if you don’t have it," Holloway said.



From games, food and drinks, like Butterbeer, there’s also plenty of photo opportunities in front of staple 3D backdrops, like the Hogwarts Express and Platform 9 and 3/4.



"With everything that transpired this year, I really wanted to create an experience that was family-friendly and adult-friendly, that was also nostalgic. To have a memory that was special, even in 2020. It was a pretty crazy year with a lot of hardships on a lot of people. This is a memory that can be forever etched in their minds and I just had to bring something like this to life," Holloway said.



The Muggle-less Bar, Houston’s first Harry Potter Pop-up bar and restaurant, will only be in town from October 16 – November 8, 2020.



The immersive experience is family-friendly daily until 8:30 p.m. with special activities for kids, including a contactless scavenger hunt for the “Golden Snitch” and a chance to create a sharable “Polyjuice Potion”, made with sherbet, non-alcoholic beverages and dry ice!



After 8:30 p.m., the interactive experience shifts for 21-and-over adults with a full menu of magical boozy cocktails named for Hogwarts founders like the “Slurrtherin Cocktail”, the “Huffle-Buzz”, and the “Ravensloshed".



Nighttime activities also include live DJ’s, trivia contests, Cosplay contests, karaoke, costume contests, and other fun Harry Potter themed activities!

All guests receive an acceptance letter to The Magical School of Wizardry, and while the dress code is casual, guests are encouraged to come in costume and maximize their photo-ops!



For the safety of the staff and guests at The Muggle-less Bar, masks will be required, which will be provided free of charge if needed, and wellness checks will be conducted upon entry, including a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit cannot enter the bar/restaurant and will need to reschedule their visit.



Guests will be scheduled in two-hour increments to allow a full-time cleaning staff to clean the bar and all contact points between time slots.



Tickets for the Harry Potter magical experience The Muggle-less Bar will be sold in two-hour time slots. Hours are Monday-Wednesday; 5 p.m.- midnight, Thursday-Friday; 4 p.m. - 1:30 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. - midnight.



Admission is $30 per adult, $12 for children 5-13 years-of-age, and kids 4-and-under are free.



Tickets are on sale now at https://www.themugglelessbar.com.