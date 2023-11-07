In the Nov. 7 election, Harris Health System will ask voters to approve a $2.5 billion bond to renovate Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) Hospitals.

The Harris Health System is seeking voter support to issue bonds to improve the hospital's capabilities, which some experts consider crucial to its operations.

According to Harris Health System, the funding would go to construction of the new level capable trauma outside the Texas Medical center, replacing the Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hopsital and adding new community based clinic in high need areas.

The funding would also go towards providing maintenance and extending the hospital's lifespan.

As the 14th largest county in Texas, Harris Health System affects many people in Houston. The voters on the bond could impact an estimate of 4.7 million people. According to 2020 census, over 4.731,145 people live within Harris County.

According to Harris Health System, Ben Taub Hospital is known for specializing in trama, stroke, emergency and acute care services and considered a public charity hospital.

The outcome of the election will determine whether the healthcare system can make necessary improvements to continue providing essential healthcare services to Houston.

To help you better understand what you are voting for, here are the key points to consider when voting:

The President and CEO of Harris Health System said of Esmail Porsa said, "LBJ and Ben Taub were built over 30 years ago, and in that time our community has grown exponentially.

Harris Health System said the American College of Surgeons recommends having one high-level trauma center for every 1 million people.

The bond would spend $100 million on Philanthropic support, which means helping others in society through good works like volunteering time and efforts.

The $300 million is designed to offset the $2.9 billion in operational savings to continue improving the hospital as years come.

Arthur Bracey, MD, chair, Harris Health System Board of Trustees said. "Without immediate public investment, our hospitals and emergency rooms will continue to exceed capacity on a daily basis. We need to act now to address the immediate needs but also prepare for the inevitable growth in demand as Harris County grows,".