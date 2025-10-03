East Harris County: Airborne tire kills one worker, injures another, officials say

The Brief An 18-wheeler lost one of its wheels while driving on the East Freeway on Thursday. The wheel struck a guard rail, went airborne, and struck three people repaving a nearby roadway. One of the workers was pronounced deceased at the scene, and another was taken to a hospital.



A person was killed on the job and his co-worker was injured after they were struck by a flying tire near the East Freeway on Thursday, according to Harris County authorities.

East Freeway: Airborne tire kills one worker, injures another

What we know:

As an 18-wheeler was going west on the East Freeway, a crew of three was repaving the 100 block of Monmouth Street. Those three people, including Jose Bonilla, were standing in the northbound lane on Monmouth near a street paving machine.

Authorities say a tire came loose from the 18-wheeler, struck a guard rail, and became airborne. The tire then struck one of the Monmouth workers on the arm, then the paving machine, then Bonilla before hitting the third worker.

The tire then struck a nearby vehicle, but no one was in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities say Bonilla was deceased at the scene. The third worker who was hit was taken to a hospital for "serious bodily injuries."

What we don't know:

There is no information about the 18-wheeler or the driver. It's not clear if authorities are looking for that driver.

What's next:

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division are looking into this incident.