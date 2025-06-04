Harris County woman found shot dead on Cool Springs Drive, son detained

The Brief Harris County authorities detained a man who allegedly shot and killed his mother in north Houston. Sergeant Pinkins was told by the parent's of the woman their grandson fired the shot. It is unclear what charges, if any, will be filed.



A man was detained by Harris County authorities after his mother was shot and killed at a home in north Houston.

Mother allegedly shot by son

What we know:

Harris County deputies were called to 515 Cool Springs Drive around 9:30 p.m. for an in-progress call, says Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Pinkins.

A woman, 43, was found shot dead inside the home. According to Sgt. Pinkins, the parents of the woman, said their grandson shot his mother one time.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The 27-year-old son was detained by police.

What we don't know:

At this time, there is no indication of why the shooting happened.

It is unclear if charges will officially be filed.