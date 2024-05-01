Expand / Collapse search
Harris County: Woman arrested for alleged assault on deputies

By
Published  May 1, 2024 1:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Harris County - A woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting two deputies in northwest Harris County. Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a distress call in northwest Harris County. The call reported a disturbance, with alarming claims that a gun had been brandished during a heated argument in the 10000 block of Twilight Moon Drive.  

Victoria Ament

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies apprehended the suspect, identified as Victoria Ament. Authorities say Ament, purportedly in need of medical assistance, was attended to by EMS. However, the situation took a volatile turn when she allegedly became combative and physically assaulted two constable deputies.

Ament was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Aggravated Assault and Assault on a Public Servant,