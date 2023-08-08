A Harris County woman is facing charges after allegedly crashing her car into a family member’s house, ransacking the home and then locking herself in her own house for more than an hour, the sheriff’s office says.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about a car being driven into a house near Shaw and Boudreaux.

Deputies say a 38-year-old estranged family member – who had a trespassed before – drove into the house, went inside and ransacked it, and then left before deputies arrived.

No injuries were reported to anyone inside the house.

Deputies say units went to the woman’s home down the road and found out that she had locked herself in a bedroom.

Authorities say negotiators spoke with her for about an hour and half before she came out.

She will be charged and will get mental health assistance if deemed necessary, officials say.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office.