Texans are heading to the polls on March 5 for the primary election.

Voters will choose the candidates to be nominated for their preferred party in the general election on Nov. 5.

Harris County voters will have the chance to select their party nominations for president, U.S. Senator, Texas Railroad Commissioner, and other state and local offices.

You can only vote for those running in your preferred party, Democrat or Republican.

Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. In order to vote, you must have registered by Feb. 5.

Map: Polling locations near me in Harris County

To help you find a polling location near you, Harris County has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

Clicking on a location on the map will give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

Can I vote anywhere in Harris County?

Voters registered in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

What's on the ballot?

Before you head to the polls, you can take a look at who is on your ballot by locating your sample ballot here: https://www.harrisvotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot

Polling locations in Southeast Texas

Don't live in Harris County? Registered voters have to vote in the county they reside in. Find your county's voting locations with the links below.

Austin County

Brazoria County

Chambers County

Colorado County

Fort Bend County

Grimes County

Galveston County

Harris County

Jackson County

Liberty County

Matagorda County

Montgomery County

Polk County

San Jacinto County

Waller County

Washington County

Walker County

Wharton County