Harris County 2024 polling locations near me: Map of primary election voting sites by zip code, address
HOUSTON - Texans are heading to the polls on March 5 for the primary election.
Voters will choose the candidates to be nominated for their preferred party in the general election on Nov. 5.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Harris County voters will have the chance to select their party nominations for president, U.S. Senator, Texas Railroad Commissioner, and other state and local offices.
You can only vote for those running in your preferred party, Democrat or Republican.
Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. In order to vote, you must have registered by Feb. 5.
Map: Polling locations near me in Harris County
To help you find a polling location near you, Harris County has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.
Clicking on a location on the map will give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.
READ MORE STORIES FROM THE 2024 ELECTION
Can I vote anywhere in Harris County?
Voters registered in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.
What's on the ballot?
Before you head to the polls, you can take a look at who is on your ballot by locating your sample ballot here: https://www.harrisvotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot
SUGGESTED: Texas Primary Election Voter's Guide: What's on your ballot
Polling locations in Southeast Texas
Don't live in Harris County? Registered voters have to vote in the county they reside in. Find your county's voting locations with the links below.