Voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the primary election, and there is help available if you need a ride to get there.

METRO, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, is offering free rides to Houston-area polling locations.

On March 5, registered voters can ride METRORail, local bus, METRORapid, curb2curb and METROLift paratransit services to or from a voting location for free.

To ride for free, tell the bus operator or fare inspector that you are going or coming from the polls.

To help you find a polling location near you, Harris County has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

Voters can plan their trip with the RideMETRO mobile app, RideMETRO.org or by calling or texting METRO’s Customer Service team at (713)635-4000.