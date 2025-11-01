The Brief November 4, 2025, is election day in Texas. State propositions and local elections are on the ballot. Here's where to vote in Harris County.



Texans will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Harris County.

How do I find polling locations near me in Harris County?

Voters registered in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

How long is the wait?

Clicking on a location on the map should give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live.

Voters in Texas’ 18th Congressional District will elect a representative to fill late Congressman Sylvester Turner’s seat.

Residents in Baytown will be voting on some city council positions and local propositions.

Several school districts including Aldine ISD, Houston ISD, and Cy-Fair ISD have trustee elections.

Your local municipal utility district may have a bond election.

To find your specific sample ballot, click here to search your address.

More Southeast Texas voting locations