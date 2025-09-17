Harris County: District Clerk text scam under investigation by FBI, sheriff's office

The Brief The scam text appears to be from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, either demanding payment for a "toll fee" or a traffic violation. The link in the text takes victims to a fake website where they're told to include personal and financial information. The District Clerk's Office never requests payments via text message.



The Harris County District Clerk's Office (HCDCO) is warning others about a text message scam that's now being investigated by local and federal authorities.

Harris County: District Clerk text scam

What we know:

According to the HCDCO, people have been getting text messages claiming to be from the clerk's office. The messages either demand payment of a "toll fee," or notifying about a traffic violation.

The messages threaten penalties if payment is not made and direct the recipients to a fraudulent website that closely mimics the official District Clerk's Office website.

Victims are then prompted to enter sensitive personal and financial information, including credit card details. Officials said they've received reports indicating that when card information is entered on the fake website, they frequently get a message saying the card is not accepted, prompting the victim to use another card. Officials stated victims of the scam have attempted to use more than one card. To avoid fraudulent charges, officials are recommending victims to cancel cards they have tried to use for payment. Reports indicate that people in other states are also receiving these fraudulent texts.

What they're saying:

"The Harris County District Clerk’s Office does not send text messages requesting payment for court costs or fees. Let alone do we collect any payments for toll or traffic violations," said District Clerk Burgess. "We want to make sure the public knows these messages are a scam. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and protect their personal information."

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The District Clerk’s Office never requests payments via text message.

If you receive one of these messages, do not click on any links or provide personal or financial information.

For questions regarding our office, call our customer service line at (832) 927-5800.

People with concerns or questions can also call the Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.